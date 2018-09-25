Bienvenue sur les modules Thunderbird.
Nextcloud for Filelink 1.8 Redémarrage nécessaire
par Guillaume Viguier-Just, Olivier Paroz
"Nextcloud for Filelink" is an Open Source Thunderbird extension which makes it easy to send large attachments with Thunderbird by uploading them first to a Nextcloud server and by then inserting the link into the body of your email.
À propos de ce module
Nextcloud is a popular, Free and Open Source cloud platform written in PHP.