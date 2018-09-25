Icône pour Nextcloud for Filelink

Nextcloud for Filelink 1.8 Redémarrage nécessaire

par Guillaume Viguier-Just, Olivier Paroz

"Nextcloud for Filelink" is an Open Source Thunderbird extension which makes it easy to send large attachments with Thunderbird by uploading them first to a Nextcloud server and by then inserting the link into the body of your email.

